Former taxi driver appeals break and enter conviction, says judge didn't like him

A former taxi driver convicted in March 2017 of breaking into a St. John's home after following a female passenger inside has filed a handwritten appeal, arguing the judge presiding over the case didn't like him and that key evidence was not considered.

"The dislike Judge [Raymond] Whalen showed toward me during the trial was obvious," Lulzim Jakupaj wrote in a letter filed with the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court of Appeal.

He said that caused the judge to overlook issues such as the identity of the accused and the timeline of events.

Jakupaj is serving a four-year sentence for breaking into a house in Kilbride, in the city's west end, after dropping a woman off there in May 2016.

The woman's ex-boyfriend testified he saw Jakupaj looking through the bedroom door and confronted him but he ran away.

In his appeal, Jakupaj wrote that the man changed his testimony several times and identified him only after talking to another witness.

This is the letter filed by Lulzim Jakupaj appealing his March 2017 conviction on a break and enter charge. (CBC)

He argued that CCTV evidence showed his City Wide cab in the George Street area of downtown St. John's about 15 minutes after the Kilbride incident.

"I believe the video evidence shows it was my cab, not just a similar cab," Jakupaj said, arguing that the tape should have been accepted as evidence.

"I believe I did not have a fair trial by an impartial tribunal," he wrote, saying his charter rights were violated and he deserves a new trial.

The appeal, filed in July 2017, has not been heard and no date has been set to consider it, according to the court.

Jakupaj, 34, convicted in January on other charges of sexually assaulting two female passengers, attacks that happened before the Kilbride breakin.

The Crown is asking for jail time of up to three years and that Jakapuj be designated a lifetime sex offender.

Sentencing is set for April 25.