After the non-stop snow of a Canadian winter, many householders realize the love of their life is in the garage.

Or maybe it's in the shed.

A snowblower can be a thing of beauty. There is no better way to save time, and potentially save your back.

But a snowblower won't just take care of you — you have to take care of it.

CBC asked snowblower technician Duane Moss from Scope Industrial in Torbay, just outside St. John's, for his top snowblower care tips.

Make sure you prepare

One of Moss's top tips should help you keep your snowblower out of the shop.

He says before a snow storm, or a heavy snowfall, it's important to make sure your driveway is clear of debris.

Debris hidden by snow can be sucked up into the impeller of the machine and get stuck inside. Moss said he sees it pretty often with garbage nets.

"Rocks we're finding, old hockey sticks, pucks, basketballs, shovels," he said. "So if you were to take the time before the storm to just walkabout your driveway, it would eliminate a lot of troubles there."

Another preparation tip? Head to the shop early, before an incident, instead of after.

Duane Moss says you can keep snowblowers clear by making sure you have a look through your driveway before a major snowfall. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Just like a vehicle engine, snowblowers have motor oil, spark plugs and gas. But Moss said a lot of people don't bring their snowblowers in for check-ups like they would their car.

"Bring it to a service provider, get the servicing done before the snowfall, and avoid a lot of torment and headaches," said Moss.

Small cuts, slow cuts

Another piece of advice is to cut through the snow slowly, with patience. Moss said instead of pushing the machine fully into the snow, you should make mostly half-cuts.

That means one half of the snowblower's intake should be pushing against the snow, while another should be free.

Moss added that if snow gets deep and heavy, it's a good idea to move slowly. It may take longer, but he said it will be happily uneventful.

"What happens here with our environment, compared to the rest of Atlantic Canada, the snow gets pretty heavy and sticky," he said. "That puts [a lot of] strain on the belt and the auger assembly."

When belts break, he said a lot of times it's because of strain on the machine.