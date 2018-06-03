City of St. John's looking at why blasting at Robin Hood Bay Saturday was so loud

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says city staff will be meeting with contractors who were blasting at the Robin Hood Bay dump on Saturday regarding the explosion that was widely heard throughout the region.

The explosion was heard all over the northeast Avalon, which set off a flurry of social media posts from people worried and speculating as to what the noise was.

Breen says he's been told that low cloud cover caused the sound from the explosion to carry much further than it normally would.

"The atmospheric condition at the time was very low ceiling and when the explosion went off, the explosion had really nowhere to go but out, and that created the rather large bang," he said.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says city staff will meet with the contractor that was doing the blasting on Saturday at the Robin Hood Bay landfill. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

It's not unusual for contractors to be hired to blast rock and gravel from the quarry on the edges of the Robin Hood Bay landfill, Breen said, which is then used to bury garbage at the site.

Some people reported that the explosion caused their homes to shake, but Breen said he hasn't heard of any claims of damage.

Ordinary operation, extraordinary sound

The extraordinary sound is worth investigating, so city staff will look into it further, but Breen said so far he hasn't heard of anything unusual about the work that was being done.

"The information that I have now is that it was nothing out of ordinary," he said.

"Although our staff will be reviewing that with the contractor on Monday and if there's anything further to that then we'll deal with it, but right now we think it was just a normal operation."