Lotto Max MaxMillions ticket bought in St. John's worth $500K

A ticket purchased in St. John's for the Lotto Max MaxMillions draw is worth a cool $500,000.

Check your wallets and pockets, as a ticket for the June 8 draw for Lotto Max MaxMillions is worth $500,000.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says a winning Lotto Max ticket in Newfoundland and Labrador is worth $500,000.

The ticket was for the MaxMillions June 8 draw.

In a release issued Saturday morning, the corporation said the ticket was sold somewhere in St. John's.

Officials said the winner(s) will be announced, once they come forward to collect their winnings.

