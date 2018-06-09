Lotto Max MaxMillions ticket bought in St. John's worth $500K
A ticket purchased in St. John's for the Lotto Max MaxMillions draw is worth a cool $500,000.
Atlantic Lottery says ticket for June 8 draw worth $500,000
The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says a winning Lotto Max ticket in Newfoundland and Labrador is worth $500,000.
The ticket was for the MaxMillions June 8 draw.
In a release issued Saturday morning, the corporation said the ticket was sold somewhere in St. John's.
Officials said the winner(s) will be announced, once they come forward to collect their winnings.