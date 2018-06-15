Early retirement on the table for couple who won $500K

One couple from St. John's headed out to the cabin for the weekend, and came back home $500,000 richer.

Dave King and and Trudy Kelly were at their cabin near Broad Cove on a Saturday morning.

King cleaned the shed and went to the store to return recyclables when he stopped to check his lottery tickets, never thinking he'd actually win anything.

It turned out he had won $500,000 on his free Lotto Max ticket for the June 8 draw.

King drives a courier van and Kelly works in an accounting office at a law firm, and they hadn't counted on retiring early.

"I always joked with my buddies at the cabin that my retirement plan is called Freedom 105," King said in a media release from Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

"I definitely don't have to work that long now."

Also on the table are some home renovations and a trip to see the Boston Bruins with their six-year-old grandson.

The winning ticket was purchased at Need's Convenience on Ropewalk Lane in St. John's, which will receive a one per cent seller's prize.

