If you bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Stephenville, you might want to check your numbers.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says a ticket for the June 28 draw sold in the western Newfoundland community is worth just over $4.2 million.

The Stephenville ticket in Wednesday night's draw was one of three winning tickets, splitting a total jackpot of almost $13 million.

The other winning tickets were sold in Ontario and Quebec.

The ALC said it will release more information once a winner comes forward.