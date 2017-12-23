A Corner Brook couple who lost everything in a house fire wants to give back to the firefighters who helped them escape the burning building.

Courtney Gillam and her boyfriend, Marcel Janes donated dolls, games and other items to the firefighters' toy drive in Corner Brook on Friday.

"The fire department helped us during our time of need. So we wanted to help the community out that way, especially at Christmastime when they need it the most," said Gillam, holding back tears.

Courtney Gillam can barely hold back tears as she talks about donating toys to the firefighter's toy drive. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

In the early morning of Oct. 10 the firefighters rescued Gillam, Janes and their dogs from their burning house on Country Road.

They escaped through a top-floor window, and spent days in hospital recovering from smoke inhalation.

"They put their life on the line to save us. They are looking for help to help other people in need for Christmas. I have a big heart. It's what I want to do," said Gillam.

Gillam and her boyfriend escaped the fire from this top window in their home, with the help of firefighters. (Colleen Connors/ CBC )

She said she appreciates her family and friends much more after surviving the trauma of the fire.

The couple should be back in their home by the end of January. In the meantime, they are living in a hotel.