The Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party has named Lorraine Michael interim leader while the party looks for someone to do the job permanently.

Michael, MHA for St. John's East-Quidi Vidi, led the provincial NDP from 2006-2015 and has said she will not make another run for the leadership when a convention is held.

She will serve on an interim basis after the resignation of Earle McCurdy on Sept. 19, the party announced Thursday.

"We're fortunate to have someone with her parliamentary and leadership experience to lead the party as we go through the democratic process of electing a new Leader," said Mark Gruchy, the president of the N.L. NDP in a news release.

Gruchy said the party is still working on details of a leadership convention.

The only declared candidate so far is Gerry Rogers, the MHA for St. John's Centre.

Michael has said the party will have to put all its resources into fighting a byelection in Mount Pearl North, after the departure of the Progressive Conservative member there, Steve Kent.