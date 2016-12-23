In downtown St. John's, Bannerman Park's skating Loop has opened in time for Christmas.

City crews built up the rink this week, and put the finishing touches on The Loop on Friday morning.

Julia Thoms and Sandra Thoms were among the first to lace up on the outdoor rink Friday.

The Loop at Bannerman Park is now open. The Loop will remain open for the 2016-17 season, when conditions are favourable pic.twitter.com/1lCyWkkwqq — @JonathanGalgay

With favourable conditions, The Loop will open to skating from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m — except where the ice is being resurfaced.

City residents can call the St. John's Loopline to check on the most recent conditions.