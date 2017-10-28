This is the second of three Looking North podcasts from CBC's Ted Blades, inspired by the sounds and presentations from the 20th Biennial Inuit Traditions conference held in St. John's in October 2016.

One travel company is aiming to offer more than just an awe-inspriing vacation or trip to the Arctic region.

Adventure Canada says its expeditions are learning opportunities that provide glimpses into Inuit culture, history and day-to-day present life, among other experiences.

"We've really made it our family's business to promote culture, meaningful experiences and connection to the land in all the regions we visit," said CEO Cedar Swan, who took over the Ontario-based business her father started in 1987.

Vessels range in size, from 14-person capacity to 198, on trips to Newfoundland and Labrador, Greenland, the Northwest Passage and the Arctic.

Children from Nain were given hockey equipment when passengers from Adventure Canada visited that community in Labrador. (David Minty)

Swan said the company has a team of experts and resources — in the sciences, arts and other areas — that sail with passengers for the entire duration of the trip. She said it's a way to enrich the expereince with context and discussion about the sights and sounds.

"We really try and have it as a mix of learning and fun, I mean it is a holiday so essentially we want to be able to help people see."

Exploring Inuit communities a privilege

Jason Edmunds, Swan's partner and expedition leader with the company, said there is an orientation for travellers ahead of disembarking.

"We kind of have to brief people on the etiquette of visiting all the places and communities," he said, noting that includes asking people's permission before taking photos of them.

Cedar Swan, in the black jacket, and others during a stop in Ramah Bay on the coast of Nunatsiavut. (David Minty)

In a way, tourism can be a jumping off point for learning about Inuit life.

"I feel like the clients go into the communities really feeling privileged that they have the opportunity to visit and feeling that the welcome is very, very genuine," said Swan.

"It's really important that the community feels that the welcome has been accepted, and that we're not just a troop of visitors stamping through a community," she added.

Adventure Canada passengers meet with people in the communities they travel to. In Nain, they posed with school kids. (David Minty)

