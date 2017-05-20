A farmer in Lethbridge, N.L., says the long winter has set her planting schedule back several weeks.

Krista Chatman owns Three Mile Ridge with her husband, David.

This time of year, the Chatmans would normally have finished spring cleanup of the grounds and be well into preparation of the fields.

But with all the mud, and even snow scattered in pockets around the farm, Krista Chatman says using the farm equipment now would only ruin her field and the equipment. So the work has to wait.

"Usually on Good Friday, we would do our farm cleanup," Chatman told CBC. "This year because of the storm delay, we haven't been able to get anything done. So now we're having to do our cleanup and our planting and tend to all the animals we have, all at once."

Krista Chatman co-owns Three Mile Ridge farm in Lethbridge, N.L. Chatman says she is weeks behind schedule because of the long winter weather. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Chatman thinks it will be the end of June before anything goes into the ground.

Next 2 weeks will tell the tale

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Agriculture says the next two weeks will be "critical."

President Merv Wiseman said the late start is also an issue for dairy farmers who like to get an early cut on their grass, and a quick frost can hurt berry growers as well.

Krista Chatman says much of her crop is getting a head start in greenhouses, including these turnips, which will all be planted by hand. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

"Fingers crossed" that temperatures will warm up soon, he said.

"If we can transition into temperatures in the high teens, we'll hardly notice the difference … After that, we'll have serious concerns."

Head start in the greenhouse

While Chatman waits for the grounds to dry, much of her crop is already taking root in the greenhouse.

That includes everything from cabbage, beets, kohlrabi, cauliflower, broccoli, and a lot of turnip — 25,000 plants to be exact — all planted by hand.

Chatman said it's great that some of the vegetables on her 14-acre farm are getting a head start. But the delay in her schedule means she's busy for the next month.

"It's OK with the stuff that's in the greenhouse, because our last frost is in June. But we usually plant our potatoes May 24 weekend, so that's not on our plates," she said.

The Chatmans grow 14 acres of vegetables on their farm every year. Krista Chatman says it's a labour of love, but it's a gamble. Last season, all the crops on this field didn't grow, meaning $42,000 of loss for the farm. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

"When June [comes] and everything in those greenhouses is screaming to get out in the ground and get planted, we're not going to be able to do that this year."

But with all the delays, Chatman stays positive, knowing once the season begins, it will flourish.

"Once it starts to grow, it's going to catch up," said Chatman.

Farming is a gamble

Chatman knows it's always a gamble with Mother Nature — and she doesn't always win.

Last year, the farm lost a whole field's worth of crop because of high levels of acid in the soil. The total loss was over $42,000.

Check out this horseplay on the Chatman farm.

And then there are the pests. Chatman said she once lost $6,000 worth of kale to a hungry moose.

Chatman said she learns from these experiences, this year increasing the amount of limestone to the soil mix.

But she's still not sure what to do about the moose.