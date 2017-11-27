Private companies will design, build, finance and maintain a pair of new 60-bed long-term care centres in Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander, Premier Dwight Ball announced on Monday.

The provincial government has decided to use public-private partnerships to procure the two brand-new facilities, which are both expected to open in 2021.

That's the same arrangement in place for construction of a new nursing home and hospital in Corner Brook.

Ball said the P3 method was chosen because it means taxpayers will get better value for money, and it will reduce risk for the provincial government.

However, Ball insisted it is different than a previous Progressive Conservative plan, which the Liberal government cancelled, because the centres will be staffed by public-sector employees.

"This is smarter spending, it's based on evidence, we're getting better value for money, everyone wins in all of this today," he told reporters.

"Taxpayers win, but more importantly seniors, the most vulnerable in our society and their families, they come out of this with a better, improved service."

Mike Browne, deputy mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor, said that the announcement was good news for his community, and he says he is hoping that more local residents will not have to leave town for long-term care once it has begun operating. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Private builders, public staff

The long-term care centres will be staffed with 140 to 180 public-sector employees, Ball said.

The building will be transferred to provincial government ownership after 30 years, and Ball said the terms of a contract will require the building operators to continuously re-invest in the property.

Construction is set to begin in 2019. A Request for Qualifications will be issued in December, and then an RFP will be issued following that.

According to a news release, consulting firm EY will be hired as financial and procurement advisor.

Ball said that the Muskrat Falls project is proof that provincial governments are not always best to be the lead on construction projects.

"We see cost-overruns in just about every single project that the provincial governments … have taken on. And that goes to taxpayers money, that is not spending their money wisely," he said.

The power house at the Muskrat Falls generation facility is pictured in this May 29, 2017, handout image. (Courtesy Nalcor Energy)

He added that a public-private partnership will allow the project to be built faster.

The provincial government also announced on Monday a 20-bed extension to the protective long-term care unit at the Dr. Hugh Twomey health centre in Botwood.