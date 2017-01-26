A mother of three from Logy Bay said she no longer trusts the school bus system after hearing news that the company transporting her kids was charged with displaying fake inspection certificates.

Buses owned by operator James Kelloway were hauled off the roads last week after several buses failed inspections. The company is facing more than 50 Highway Traffic Act charges.

Then, another company — owned by Kelloway's sister — was charged with issuing fake certificates to be displayed in buses owned by Kelloway's Investments.

Furious and disappointed

Ashley Politi said when she first heard Kelloway buses had been taken off the road, she felt the school board was being needlessly harsh. She gave James Kelloway the benefit of the doubt at first when he went to the media claming to that he was being treated unfairly.

However, after hearing about the falsified inspection allegations, Politi said she has no sympathy for him at all.

"He says he was railroaded by the school board, and at first I was one of those parents who believed him," she told the St. John's Morning Show. "But in the end he's the one who railroaded the parents and his bus drivers.

"He took advantage of the kids being on the bus without inspections being done, and he was able to do it in a way that he was able to get away with it for such a long time — I don't even think it bothered him."

Kelloway Investments is charged with 58 counts of displaying certificates without proper inspection. The company that issued the inspections is owned by James Kelloway's sister. (CBC)

The bus stop that Politi's kids use has about 10 students on an average morning, and she said she and other parents had noticed problems with the bus early in the school year.

"There was literally smoke coming out of it one morning," she said. "There was a really bad burning smell, we were told it was the brakes."

After being told there was nothing to worry about, she now wonders whether her kids really were in danger.

Trust eroded

Politi said she was happy to see the school district is getting stricter with operators and taking steps to stop them from running unsafe buses.

Despite that, Politi is now driving her kids to school instead of letting them take the bus. She said she will continue to do so until she is reassured that fake inspections are no longer possible.

"Obviously bus companies are getting away with having these false inspections done, this isn't the first company this year," she said.

"When you take that trust away, it's hard to get it back."