Newfoundland town to paint not 1 — but 2 — rainbow crosswalks

A small Newfoundland and Labrador town council has voted unanimously — and unasked — to paint its first-ever crosswalks with the colours of the rainbow in a bid to show support to the LGBTQ community.

The Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove town council voted Tuesday evening to create two brightly-coloured crosswalks in the community of about 2,000 people.

Deputy Mayor James Cadigan says councillors in the northeast Avalon town took it upon themselves to bring the motion forward and all seven members supported it, adding that the crosswalks will likely be in place in a few weeks.

The approach is in stark contrast to a simmering debate in Springdale, a community of about 3,000 people in Notre Dame Bay that attracted national attention after its council voted against painting a rainbow crosswalk.

A student group from the local high school proposed the initiative as a way to promote inclusion and diversity — something that has been done in cities across the country to support the LGBTQ community.

Several students made another pitch for a rainbow crosswalk to Springdale council on Monday, but haven't heard if that request will be reconsidered.

In a post on Facebook, Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove councillor Bradley Power said it was important for the town to spread the message of inclusivity.

"Our council feels it is important to express to all our residents, in particular our youth who are the future of our community, that our residents live in a community of equality and inclusion," he wrote.

Power said the crosswalks will be painted at the town hall and near Kelly Park.