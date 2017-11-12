In an emotional homecoming, six serving military members returned to their tiny home town of Lodge Bay, Labrador for a special Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday.

For such a small town, there is an exceptional number of people enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"There's over 10 percent of our community that's in the military right now," Chief Petty Officer Elvis Pye told CBC News.

Pye has spent nearly 30 years in the armed forces, he works as a Marine Engineer in Halifax. He said it was important for him to recognize Remembrance Day in his community while he's still a serving member.

"Next year I could be at sea again, so this was my chance."

Elvis' brother, Corporal Clinton Pye also made the trek home from Edmonton to be with his community and family on Remembrance Day.

He served in Afghanistan in 2006, and he's lost friends in the service. It is an emotional day for him.

"Probably, the emotional day of the year for me, for sure," Clinton said.

"It's kind of a rough day, really. You go through so many emotions. It's good to be home for that."

Small community, big event

The event was started in the early 2000s by two mothers, Betty and Verna Pye who would "parade around the harbour" to show support for their sons who were serving in Afghanistan at the time.

"We knew what they were doing over there. That's the reason why we did it, we wanted to show them our support," Betty said.

The annual event was started in the early 2000s by two mothers who would "parade around the harbour" to show support for their sons who were serving in Afghanistan. (Tanya Russell/Submitted)

It wasn't certain if her son Craig and his wife Tracy, both serving military members would make it from Kingston, Ontario for the event because of the closure of the runways at the Goose Bay airport. But the couple managed to land Friday when flights resumed for a few hours.

"It means a lot to this community to have them come back dressed in their uniforms," Betty said.

Getting bigger

Over the years the event has grown. Last year there were around 200 people in attendance.

It now involves other services such as the RCMP and the Canadian Rangers and people from Mary's Harbour and St. Lewis also drive in to join the event.

"It was my mission to contact as many military, navy, RCMP members as I could from the area," said Tanya Russell, who assembled a wall of heroes.

"You get to actually see how many people from our area. There's more than 50 people that have served and are serving from those three little communities."