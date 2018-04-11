Don't call it a lockdown, says N.L. Teachers' Association president

February's school shooting in Parkland, Fla. renewed interests in safety measures in both Canada and the United States, and the president of the provincial teachers' union wants to make sure we're all using the right words.

A school lockdown would be held, called in the context of an armed intruder actually in the school or in the adjacent premises to the school. - Dean Ingram

Dean Ingram, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, told CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday that there are lockdowns, and there are secure schools — and the terms are not interchangeable.

"A school lockdown would be held, called in the context of an armed intruder actually in the school or in the adjacent premises to the school," he said.

A lockdown — no one enters, no one leaves, students move away from windows and doors, classroom doors are locked — can be initiated by school administer, but can be pulled back only by the police.

What's often referred to as a "lockdown" by reporters and on social media is actually what school administrators call a "secure school," which can be initiated for several reasons.

Boy who cried wolf

"It could be a student that's having a challenging day. Could be some medical situation," said Ingram. "Those are designed to basically control traffic flow through the building … class would proceed as per normal."

Safety drills are practiced the same as fire drills, according to the teachers' union. (Phil Mislinski/Getty Images)

For Ingram, using the proper terminology is important for two reasons: one is his fear that saying a secure school is in lockdown will cause undue panic among parents.

The second is his concern that, if used too much — like the boy who cried wolf — the term "lockdown" won't scare them enough.

Arming teachers 'asinine, stupid'

"If they start understanding what the term means and all of a sudden it's called when it shouldn't be, maybe not taking it as seriously as they should be," he said.

Ingram said schools have both secure-school and lockdown drills, similar to the way schools have had fire drills for decades.

Regarding the debate in the United States, in the wake of the Parkland shooting, over whether teachers should be armed, Ingram is blunt.

"I think that's an asinine, stupid idea," he said.