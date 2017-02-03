Visits and programs have resumed at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's, more than a day after a "complete lockdown" began.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Justice said Friday night that the prison had returned to normal operations at 4 p.m. Friday.

The provincial government is not disclosing what caused the lockdown, though CBC News has learned that a bullet was found inside the jail.

"While the matter is still under investigation, the Department of Justice and Public Safety will not be releasing further details," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the RCMP were called on to assist in the investigation.