A lobster with four claws is the latest attraction at the Bonne Bay Marine Station. The rare creature was caught by a fisherman in the area who brought the crustacean to Norris Point.

The lobster, which has since been named Snappers, has one regular-sized claw on its left side, and three fully functioning smaller claws on the right.

Duncan McIlory, interim director of the marine station, is fascinated with the catch and has been researching similar finds. So far, he's only been able to find a couple of other cases.

"It's absolutely amazing, because I've never even heard of it before. The first time I come across this type of abnormality with the functioning claws was yesterday."

McIlroy said it's actually quite normal to see a lobster with a side claw because lobsters are known for regenerating a new limb if one gets damaged.

The four-clawed lobster was caught by fisherman Morris Brake in Chimney Cove. (Submitted/Duncan McIlroy)

Lobsters don't always play nice and often attack each other, which is when a lobster could get injured and need to regenerate a claw.

But this case is extremely rare because all the claws are fully functioning.

"The damage was done right at the join with the body, so instead of regenerating just one claw the body tissue was actually permanently damaged, and basically the programming within the cells around the wound decided to make a whole new pair of claws."

Normal part of damage repair

McIlroy figures Snappers was attacked while it was out of its shell during moulting. He dispels any theory that this was caused by environmental factors such as pollution, and climate change.

"Really, this is a very normal thing for crustaceans, for lobsters, and their relatives to have happened to them."

McIlroy said the bigger surprise is that the lobster survived the attack when it was out of its shell.

He figures Snappers is about two or three years old and, despite its four claws, is quite healthy and happy.

Snappers will be kept at the Bonne Bay Marine Station for its lifespan and will be available for people to see — though McIlroy figures Snappers won't be handled by the public like most of the other lobsters.