Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling certain pre-packaged Cooked Shrimp due to the potential presence of raw shrimp, which may contain harmful bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the shrimp is sold in 300-gram packages containing 56-65 shrimp per pound.

It was sold across the country at Loblaw banner stores such as Fortinos, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Dominion and Provigo.

The UPC for the packages is 0 60249 00927 1, and the product code is 018 OC 20: PM AP.

The CFIA says consumers who have this product should toss it out or return it to the store where purchased.

The agency says the recall was triggered by the company and there have been no reported illnesses linked to eating this product.

More information on the recall is available on the CFIA website.