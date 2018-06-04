Judge Lloyd Wicks, Newfoundland and Labrador's first Child and Youth Advocate, dies at 85

Newfoundland and Labrador's first Child and Youth Advocate, Lloyd Wicks, died Friday. He was 85.

Born in Valleyfield in Bonavista Bay in 1932, Wicks lived in several different parts of the province as a child. His family was involved with the operation of the Gambo Hotel before Confederation.

His first-hand experience hearing Joey Smallwood's arguments for Confederation with Canada at the dining table of the Gambo Hotel sparked Wicks's interest in politics and public policy.

Trained for radio career in Toronto

He left Newfoundland and Labrador as a young adult to train at the Radio College of Canada in Toronto, where he spent his free time taking in Toronto Maple Leafs games, and began his career as a radio technician. In his leisure time, Wicks continued to feed his love of radio as a ham or amateur radio operator.

But Wicks left radio as a career and returned to his home province, enjoying a 30-year career here as a lawyer and judge.

Wicks was appointed as a magistrate in 1963 and as a provincial court judge in 1974. He became Newfoundland and Labrador's first youth court judge in 1984, a position he held until he retired from the bench in 1993.

Wicks also founded the Canadian Association of Provincial Court Judges in 1974, for which he served as the first president.

In September 2002 Wicks was sworn in as the province's first Child and Youth Advocate, opening the office two months later. The organization continues today, and Wicks's obituary in the Telegram said he considered it the crowning legacy of his professional career.

Hosted Terry Fox at start of Marathon of Hope

He also volunteered for several causes throughout St. John's, both during his career and after retirement, including with the Anglican Church. He was living in Clarenville and working with the Canadian Cancer Foundation in 1980 when Terry Fox and his friend Doug Alward began Fox's famous Marathon of Hope in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Wicks recounted how he had Fox and Alward over for dinner when he passed through Clarenville, and arranged accommodations for the pair, not only that night but throughout the rest of his time in the province, to On the Go in 2003.

Wicks was married to wife Eileen for 59 years until her death in December 2016, and they had four children and 10 grandchildren. Along with his children and grandchildren, Wicks is survived by his sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral for Wicks was held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in St. John's on Monday morning.