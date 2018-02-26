When a St. John's judge ruled Justin Penton didn't break the law by yelling a vulgarity at a reporter, one business decided to change the script.

Living Planet Studio, a screen printing and embroidery business, posted a new shirt to its Facebook page Monday, with the slogan "F--k Him Right In The Patriarchy."

The letters form the same initialism as "F--k her right in the p---y," an internet meme popularized in YouTube videos in 2014 and since shouted at reporters while on camera across North America.

Show of support for reporter

Penton yelled the phrase at NTV reporter Heather Gillis in April 2017, but on Feb. 20, Judge Colin Flynn ruled Penton not guilty of causing a public disturbance.

Living Planet has a different take.

"In light of some local FHRITP to a local newscaster — grab a FHimRightInThePatriarchy tee," the company posted to its Facebook page on Monday.