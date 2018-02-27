Without even lacing up a single pair of sneakers on Tuesday the St. John's Edge secured a spot in the upcoming National Basketball League of Canada playoffs.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Titans lost to the Halifax Hurricane last night 122-112, making the Ontario team mathematically eliminated from the post season.

"It's an outstanding accomplishment as an expansion team and our first year in the league. I am incredibly proud of our players, coaching staff, ownership and everyone that has helped us get to this point." said Edge head coach and general manager Jeff Dunlap said in an press release.

"We have more work to do to close out this season and prepare for the playoffs."

Charles Hinkle, seen here in a game earlier this month against London, is the third leading scoring in the NBL with 22.1 points per game. (St. John's Edge)

K-W's loss is St. John's gain, meaning regardless of what happens in the team's next 11 games, including eight to be played at Mile One Centre, there will be a spot for them in the playoffs.

In just their first season the Edge have put up an impressive record of 18 wins and 11 losses, leaving them in second place in the NBL's Central Division.

The St. John's Edge will make their way into the NBL Canada playoffs thanks to a loss by the K-W Titans. (St. John's Edge)

The inaugural season has been capped off by impressive performances from hometown hero Carl English.

No. 23 is second in league scoring, averaging 24 points per game.

via GIPHY

He hasn't done it alone; teammate Charles Hinkle sits in third, putting up an average of 22.1 points a game while hitting 45 per cent of the three pointers he's taken.

As a team, the St. John's Edge is leading the NBL in three-point shots made.

The St. John's Edge are playoff-bound. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Centre Grandy Glaze is averaging nearly eight rebounds a game and is a one of the league leaders in field goal percentage.

The St. John's Edge are back on home court at Mile One to take on the K-W Titans on Friday and Saturday.