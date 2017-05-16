A firefighter in western Newfoundland says a grass fire in Little Rapids on Sunday evening was started by a cigarette butt thrown from a car driving on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Shawn Leamon, who's deputy fire chief with Steady Brook-Little Rapids fire department, got the call around 5 p.m. Sunday to tend to a fire in the small community. The fire was on a grass patch between the highway and Marble Drive, a main road in the community.

Reminder to all to not throw cigarette butts out your vehicle windows. SBLR Regional fire had to respond to a grass fire yesterday on Tch — @shawnleamon

Leamon said after looking at the burn patterns, it's clear that the fire was started on the TCH side, and figures it came from a cigarette butt that was thrown from a vehicle on the highway.

"It's the only logical cause," said Leamon who adds that the weather had been extremely dry for a couple weeks before the day of the fire.

Little Rapids is a community of about 150 residents which is about 10 km west of Corner Brook. (Google Maps)

Leamon said he notices people throwing cigarette butts out of their vehicles quite often as a he drives from Little Rapids to Corner Brook.

"I see it quite regularly. People driving down the highway, and that lit cigarette butt."

He said thanks to quick reaction from someone driving by the scene, who called 911, the firefighters were able to handle the situation fast, but the wind was high, and the fire had already jumped over a small brook.

No butts about it

If the fire had spread across the street it could have threatened a local business, Rapid Power Motor Sports, and the merchandise parked outside, Leamon said.

"ATVs, snowmobiles, RVs, and campers and all kinds of different things — and they've all got gasoline and things into them."

Leamon said it was a senseless act of littering that caused the fire and people should think twice about throwing cigarette butts to the ground.

"We're only a year away from Fort McMurray fire — and, we don't need anything like that in our neighbourhood."