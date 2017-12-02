Fewer than 100 people, officially, make up the total population of Little Bay Islands, and while there is no store, no doctor and no fire department, the school remains open — despite not having any enrolled students.

"They're keeping the fuel to the school … [there are] no students there right now. This will be the second year that there hasn't been no students in the school," said Tara Roberts, who has lived in the community for 30 years.

"I have no idea why the reason is about that."

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District confirmed that H.L. Strong Academy is still open, but may not be for long.

Tara Roberts says Little Bay Islands was, and is, a nice place. (Submitted by Mike Parsons)

The district's board of trustees tabled a notice of motion last weekend proposing to close the school in June 2018. The board will vote Feb. 3, but the community can weigh in ahead of time.

"[The school] does not have any attending students though it remains officially open," according to a statement from the district.

The heat is left on in order to "maintain the structure" and prevent mould, while a phone line may be kept for security alarms, according to the school district.

But, the district insisted, the lights are kept off, although they were on for one day last week.

Resettlement retry?

Much like H.L. Strong Academy, the town itself — located in Newfoundland's Notre Dame Bay — is in a limbo of sorts.

In 2015, 89.47 per cent of residents voted in favour of resettlement, but that figure fell just short of the provincial government's threshold that requires at least 90 per cent.

The town has already had one vote on resettlement that failed to meet the threshold set by government, though some residents disputed the population numbers.

Some residents at the time criticized the government's population number, arguing it was too high.

Changes have been made to who can vote, and residents have applied for relocation again.

The provincial government is beginning a cost-benefit analysis and looking at permanent residency status in Little Bay Islands, according to the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment.

That means a lot of unknowns for now, and the future of H.L. Strong Academy is one of them.

'Nice place'

For Roberts, who lives on Little Bay Islands with her husband and 20-year-old daughter, the still-open school is a reminder of what once was.

"When I came here first, there was a grocery store, a fire brigade, a doctor would come down from Springdale … now there is nothing like that," she told CBC Radio's On the Go.

The Circle of Friends Craft Group, seen here in 2016, gathers for its weekly meeting on Little Bay Islands. (courtesy Betty Rumbolt)

But, Roberts added, "It was a nice place and it still is a nice place."

That's especially true in the summer, when people from Ontario and the U.S. travel to the community.

Winter, however, is a different story.

"It's not a good situation to be here in the wintertime. Like, if you got a doctor's appointment you got to go on a 40-minute ferry ride," said Roberts, who admits she worries about the isolation at times.

Even going to the nearest store requires boarding the early morning ferry to Springdale to make it back in time before dark, she explained.

Tara Roberts says winter is even more isolating in the town, which has a population of less than 50. (CBC)

Roberts says the end might be near for Little Bay Islands, regardless of whether the community hits the 90 per cent threshold required by government.

"Whether resettlement goes ahead or not, eventually we're going to have to go somewhere because there's just simply nothing here," she said.

It's a complicated issue for Roberts.

"Little Bay Islands is still home."