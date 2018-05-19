New
Police detain people after reported robbery at St. John's liquor store
Police are investigating a reported robbery at a liquor store in east-end St. John's.
Howley Estates NLC reopened after being temporarily closed
The Howley Estates NLC was closed briefly Saturday after reportedly being robbed.
A spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary would not confirm details, but did confirm police were investigating a robbery at a business in the east end of the city.
The spokesperson also said people have been detained in connection with the robbery.