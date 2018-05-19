Skip to Main Content
Police detain people after reported robbery at St. John's liquor store

Police are investigating a reported robbery at a liquor store in east-end St. John's.

Howley Estates NLC reopened after being temporarily closed

Police are investigating a robbery at the Howley Estates NLC location in east-end St. John's. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Police are investigating a reported robbery at a liquor store in east-end St. John's.

The Howley Estates NLC was closed briefly Saturday after reportedly being robbed.

A spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary would not confirm details, but did confirm police were investigating a robbery at a business in the east end of the city.

The spokesperson also said people have been detained in connection with the robbery.

