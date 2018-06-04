Anglers on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador lined up bright and early this morning to get their Atlantic salmon licence.



Dozens waited outside Barnes Sporting Goods store in Corner Brook before 9 A.M. to be the first to purchase this year's ticket to fish.

"I'm buying some salmon licences because it's the first day they are available and I fish every year with my girlfriend and my kids and I fished all my life with my dad and grandfather. So, I have to be here," said Steve Noel.

I have the whole summer to fish and so does everybody else. - Steve Noel, angler

Noel fishes on the Humber River each year and said he doesn't mind that licences weren't available on the first day of the season.

"I would have been here June 1. I'm willing to wait a couple of days. It's a privilege to be able to to this. I have the whole summer to fish and so does everybody else," Noel said.

One of hundreds of salmon licences for sale at Barnes Sporting Goods in Corner Brook Monday morning. (Colleen Connors/CBC) Fisheries Minister Gerry Bryne said in May that licences would not be available for sale on June 1 due to delays in reprinting.

He said there was a miscommunication with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans about this season's retention limited and other requirements.

The licences had to be reprinted four times.

Gerry Byrne hand delivered boxes of licences to the tackle shop early Monday morning and said his staff worked tirelessly through the weekend to prepare for the large delivery.

"I'm very pleased," he said. "They will go from Port aux Basques to St. Anthony and right to Bishop's Falls in this first shipment."

Avid angler Steve Noel was one of the first people in line to purchase his salmon licence. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Gary Pardy has been a salmon angler all his life and thinks the licence reprint could have been handled better by government.

"I think it should have been much better organized but we will live with it. We love to fish [and] we are going to fish anyway," he said.

Kelly Barnes at Barnes Sporting Goods in Corner Brook quickly hands out dozens of salmon licences to a long line of waiting customers. (colleen connors/CBC)

Byrne said salmon are showing up in rivers around the west coast and that's where the licences are being delivered first.

Some anglers even came all the way from the Northern Peninsula and the Codroy Valley, taking leave from work to be among the first to snag their licences.

He said he expects the salmon licences to be in most stores on the west coast by end of day Monday.



