Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Corner Brook woman who was killed in an armed attack in Jordan earlier this month.

Linda Vatcher, 62, will be buried in her long-time hometown of Corner Brook on Monday, according to a notice published by Country Haven Funeral Home.

Vatcher had travelled to Jordan with her son, Christopher, when gunmen opened fire on Dec. 18 near a popular tourist attraction in Karak.

The retired teacher was among 10 people killed in the attack.

Christopher Vatcher was shot in the shoulder, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Funeral services will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church on Monday.

Vatcher was originally from Burgeo, but spent decades living in Corner Brook, and was a dedicated volunteer at the Salvation Army Food Bank.