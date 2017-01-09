After eight days on the run, Lilly — the little Shetland sheepdog that led her family and friends on an extensive search throughout Conception Bay South — buried her face in her owner's lap and dozed off.

Things were finally back to normal in the Butt family household.

The children played down the hall while the family's other dog, Oliver, begged for attention with his paws against the screen door.

"We woke up this morning to her silly Lilly kisses that we wake up to every morning," said owner Jo-Lynn Butt. "It was like she never left."

Lilly returned home on Sunday after spending eight nights on the run in Conception Bay South. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

On New Year's Eve, the family was gathered in the house with the dogs playing outside. They lost track of time and didn't think to let the dogs inside until the first crack of a firework.

Oliver ran inside promptly, but Lilly, startled by the noise, slipped through the fence and bolted down the street.

"I just didn't know where to look," Butt said. "We drove up and down every road, calling out. I didn't realize even calling out to her when she's in this kind of mode would only make her run further."

On Jan. 2, Butt took to Facebook and created a group to find her dog. Posters were made and posted on telephone poles and social media timelines.

The likes and shares began rolling in, with more than 900 people taking part online.

Days went by. There were sightings reported in Seal Cove, Holyrood and Avondale, but nobody was sure.

Meanwhile, Butt set up shop in her backyard with a slow cooker plugged into an extension cord. For six days, she cooked bacon in the crock pot, hoping to catch the sniffers of her beloved dog.

Just a year-and-a-half old, Lilly the Sheltie spent eight days on her own before being caught. She was found in good health.

While searching on Saturday night, Butt could have sworn she heard the familiar jingle of Lilly's collar somewhere nearby.

"I knew that jingle was Lilly," she said. "I thought maybe it was just in my head, thinking that I'm hearing that sound."

Butt went to bed that night wondering if she'd ever see Lilly again. Little did she know, her dog was outside a home on nearby Church Street, eating scraps of toast left out for the birds.

On Sunday morning, Butt got a frantic phone call from Nicole Martin, who had seen the dog eating the toast she'd set out. After realizing it wasn't the familiar dogs from down the street, Nicole's husband, Glenn, remembered a missing pooch he'd seen on Facebook.

Butt rushed over to the Martin house and they tracked the snowy footprints to a fenced-in area. Neighbours and friends came to help, surrounding the dog until she settled down.

Lilly was reunited with Jo-Lynn Butt, her owner, on Jan. 8. (Jenine White/Facebook)

Leaving her car running on the side of the road, door open, Butt ran to meet her pup again.

"Her tail started to wag and then she licked me. That's when I knew everything was going to be fine."

Covered in twigs with slightly matted fur, Lilly returned home an otherwise healthy and happy girl.

"We thank everybody. It's not only a community effort. It was province-wide. It was nationwide," Butt said. "This has been a big roller-coaster."