If you subscribe to the Clark Griswold school of holiday lights and believe less is more isn't the motto — you'll find plenty to enjoy at the Memorial University Botanical Garden this festive season.



The garden, located off Mount Scio Road in St. John's, celebrated the beginning of its second annual Merry and Bright Holiday Light festival on Wednesday with a fabulous display of lights and decorations.

Last year, the festival drew over 6,000 people and was such a big success, that it's being extended for longer this time around, until Dec. 17.



The only thing they're hoping for now? A little bit of snow to get right into the holiday season



