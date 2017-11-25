South East Bight is tiny but the community and its 78 residents certainly left a big impression with a crew from CBC.

Krissy Holmes, Paula Gale and Bob Sharpe went there in November for two live radio broadcasts on the St. John's Morning Show.

The community, on the east side of the Burin Peninsula, isn't on an island, but it's accessible only by a walk-on ferry from the community of Petite Forte.

There are no cars, no restaurants, no hotels — but plenty of ATVs and hospitality.

The ferry is the main mode of transportation in and out of the community. Everything is carried on the Norcon Oceanus — people, pets, mail, groceries and fish. (Paula Gale/CBC)

After the passengers and luggage are boarded on the ferry in Petite Forte, then came the quads. It's a sign of how essential they are in South East Bight. (Paula Gale/CBC )

Capt. Charlie Janes helms the Norcon Oceanus, with some of the crew. (Krissy Holmes/CBC )

South East Bight is just a nine-kilometre ferry ride from Petite Forte. (Krissy Holmes/CBC )

CBC gets its first view of the town, tucked into the western side of Placentia Bay. (Paula Gale/CBC)

South East Bight is a welcoming place. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Quad Town

This concrete path, built by the residents, makes it easy to walk, or zip around on an ATV. (Paula Gale/CBC)

ATVs are the main way to get around in South East Bight, even for the children. These sisters are buckled up and ready drive to school. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Scott Whyte wears many hats in South East Bight; he's a fisherman and the fire chief. (Paula Gale/ CBC )

The volunteer firefighters just hook up ATVs to these carts. They have enough hose to reach every house and can tap into the many sources of water. (Paula Gale/CBC )

St. Anne's School, heart of South East Bight

St. Anne's School has 16 students and two teachers in its multi-grade classes. It also houses the medical clinic and is used as a community centre. (Paula Gale/CBC)

These children, who are in kindergarten to Grade 3, enjoy a recess treat. There is nobody under the age of five living in South East Bight. (Paula Gale/ CBC)

Elementary students head home for lunch. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Brandon Whyte is the only student in Grade 8. He'll only be able to attend St. Anne's until he finishes Grade 10. Students have to leave the Bight for grades 11 and 12. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

Artwork covers the walls inside St. Anne's. You can see what Brandon Whyte is passionate about in this poster. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

Children at St. Anne's love the outdoors and Casey the dog. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

Casey visits the children at school every day. (Krissy Holmes/CBC )

CBC crew at work

CBC's trip to South East Bight would not have been possible without Elena Whyte, right, next to Krissy Holmes. She's the school principal and usually puts up any people who need a place to stay. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

Darren Ward performs on the St. John's Morning Show, live in Elena Whyte's house. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Krissy Holmes and Bob Sharpe setp up CBC's makeshift studio at Elena Whyte's kitchen table. (Paula Gale/CBC )

Bob Sharpe and Krissy Holmes teach radio skills to children at St. Anne's School. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Students model the many ways to wear CBC hats. (Krissy Holmes/CBC )

Natural beauty

The sun starts to set on George's Pond and the concrete path through the town. (Paula Gale/CBC )

There's no shortage of the province's floral emblem, the pitcher plant. (Paula Gale/CBC)

South East Bight is tucked into this untouched, watery, rocky, hilly landscape. (Paula Gale/CBC)

A look down reveals a colourful, mossy ground cover. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

Geometric glacial striations can be seen on this rock. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

Bye-bye, Bight!

From left: Paula Gale, host Elena Whyte and Krissy Holmes. (Krissy Holmes/CBC )

Bob Sharpe, Paula Gale and Krissy Holmes leave the Bight, thanking the residents for their warm hospitality. CBC hopes to be back! (Elena Whyte )