Many Liberal MHAs standing by Dwight Ball in wake of harassment controversy

Many MHAs in the Liberal Party are standing by Premier Dwight Ball, despite a tumultuous week that has seen two of his cabinet members kicked out of cabinet and caucus due to harassment allegations.

Dale Kirby and Eddie Joyce are now sitting as Independents while they await the results of an investigation into their alleged behaviour by the commissioner for legislative standards.

But outside of the House of Assembly Wednesday, backbenchers and cabinet members alike jumped to the defense of Ball, just one day after some people including NDP leader Gerry Rogers and PC leader Ches Crosbie raised doubts about his ability to lead.

Dwight Ball says he has no plans to resign. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

MHAs Graham Letto, Jerry Dean, Mark Browne, and Neil King all said the premier has their full support.

"I believed in him right from the get go as a leader and I still do," said Letto.

"He's a great leader, he's done some great things for this province ... he's taken a strong stand over the events over the past few days," said King.

Cabinet Ministers in lockstep

Finance Minister Tom Osborne, Justice Minister Andrew Parsons, Natural Resources Minister SiobhanCoady, Children, Seniors and Social Development Minister Lisa Dempster, and acting Education Minister Al Hawkins likewise echoed their support.

"In my opinion he has shown strong leadership. These things are not easy to deal with," said Osborne.

"These are difficult decisions to expel a member from your caucus, but he's dealt with them and done so effectively."

Coady, Dempster and Parsons said they've never experienced the type of intimidation or bullying in Cabinet that former finance minister Cathy Bennett alluded to in an interview with CBC News on Tuesday.

"From my experience at the cabinet table and in caucus. I have not seen [that], nor have I experienced [it]," said Dempster.

Former Finance Minister Cathy Bennett says she was on the receiving end of bullying, intimidation, and mild-gaslighting while in cabinet. (CBC)

"It's not something I've dealt with or had to deal with. It's not something I'm aware of, it's certainly not a conversation I've had." said Parsons.

"Did I feel it was bullying, intimidation to me? No. But every person's different in how they interpret things, aren't they?" said Coady, who is also the minister responsible for the Status of Women.

Premier Dwight Ball says he has no plans to resign as leader of the Liberal party.