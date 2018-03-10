​In 2012, When Liam Hickey was a 13-year-old standout already playing in a men's sledge hockey league, he told CBC News he wanted to make the Paralympic team.

Now, six years later, he's in PyeongChang.

"I have another dream," he said in a 2012 interview. "Instead of a Stanley Cup, it's go to the Paralympics and play for Team Canada."

Now, at age 19, he's already a Paralympic veteran.

Liam Hickey was named to Canada's sledge hockey team for the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. (NL Hockey/Twitter)

Hickey played basketball for Canada at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, making him one of the rare athletes who compete in both a summer and winter sport at the highest level in the world.

Started at Easter Seals

Hickey, who was born without a right femur and had a rotationplasty at age four, was introduced to adaptive sports 10 years ago through Easter Seals in St. John's.

Eileen Bartlett is the director of programs with Easter Seals in St. John's. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"He was having a challenge with stand-up hockey and we offered him the opportunity to try sledge hockey," said Eileen Bartlett, Easter Seals director of programs.

"He tried it out and he loved it and, well, he's at the Paralympics today."

Getting there has taken tremendous dedication, said Bartlett.

Hickey has temporarily delayed post-secondary education in order to partake in the games.

Canada's Liam Hickey, centre, and his Canadian teammates were forced to settle for silver after falling to the United States in the wheelchair basketball final at the Parapan Am Games on Saturday. (CBC Sports)

He's "dedicated his life" to sport, and when he's home in St. John's, he's helping other athletes at Easter Seals reach their potential, Bartlett said.

"He's a great ambassador for the sport and what better role model could we have?"