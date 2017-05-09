The Town of Lewisporte has decided that paving roads is more important than having an extra body patrolling them.

Lewisporte councillors have decided to cut the town's only bylaw officer, according to Mayor Brian Sceviour. Jamie Fudge, who was hired just last year, was laid off in April.

'We went without an enforcement officer for decades.' - Mayor Brian Sceviour

Sceviour says the town council had reviewed the program, and felt the money that was being spent to pay Fudge could see better use elsewhere, like paving of town streets or other capital works projects.

"I'm not saying that you wouldn't like to have one or do it, but basically it's a matter of choice," Sceviour said. "Which is needed most at the particular time?"

The mayor said the change in Newfoundland and Labrador's municipal infrastructure cost-sharing structure, which means road work is now split 50-50 between municipal and provincial budgets, has added a lot of pressure to Lewisporte's budget.

Sceviour said with the municipal enforcement officer cut, the town can spend more money fixing and repairing roads.

Blast from the past

Before he was laid off, Fudge spent time updating town bylaws, and council was hoping he would be able to enforce parking rules and snowclearing regulations, according to Sceviour.

His departure means "certain things won't be enforced," Sceviour said, though he is making some contingency arrangements. He said he may be able to send another municipal staff to deliver stop-work orders, for example.

Before Fudge was hired last summer, Lewisporte had gone almost 40 years without a bylaw officer.

"Put it this way, we went without an enforcement officer for decades," Sceviour said. "I would think that if there's anything important, that we considered a major problem, we'll still find a way to handle it it."