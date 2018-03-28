Crown wants 2.5-year sentence, lifetime sex offender status for former taxi driver

Lulzim Jakupaj violated the safety that all taxi passengers deserve when he sexually assaulted two intoxicated young women in 2016, said Crown prosecutor Dana Sullivan.

The former City Wide taxi driver — also known as Leon — was in court on Wednesday to hear sentencing recommendations for the assaults, which he has already been found guilty of.

Wearing dark-rimmed glasses and a neat dress shirt and sweater, Jakupaj stood to speak to the judge before the hearing came to a close.

"I just want to say that I truly feel sorry for those girls, for whatever they've gone through," he said.

"It's my first time in jail and it will be my last — I promise."

Jakupaj continued to say that he's been around plenty of women since his arrest — nurses, parole officers — without issue.

​ I've been working as hard as possible and I did learn my lessons," he said.

The Crown is requesting a total sentence of between 2.5 and three years in prison, and a lifetime being listed on the sex offender registry.

Defence lawyer Amanda Summers countered with a request for 30-60 days on the first assault, and between five and 18 months for the second assault — meaning a total between six to 20 months incarcerated.

Crown prosecutor Dana Sullivan stressed that Jakupaj was in a position of trust as a taxi driver, and as such should face a stiffer penalty.

"People need to rely on taxi drivers to get to places safely, and in this case both of the young women were young, they'd been drinking downtown and they were relying on a taxi driver to get home safely," Sullivan said.

"Both victims were young women who were under the influence of alcohol and got in a taxi to safely get to their destination," Dana Sullivan tells the court.

The first assault occurred on March 30, 2016, when he grabbed a woman by the back of the head in his taxi and forced his tongue down her throat.

A week later, he followed a 19-year-old woman and her friends into a home in Mount Pearl. He followed the woman to the basement apartment of the home, where he forcefully kissed her and tried to pull her pants down.

'Choose who he wanted to be his victim'

With respect to the assault on the woman in the vehicle, the event took place in a confined space and "the victim had limited opportunities to get away — fortunately she did," she said.

Sullivan went so far as to say that Jakupaj preyed on the women by picking and choosing which ones to assault.

"He was in control at all times. He could choose who he wanted to be his victim and who he chose were these young women who were under the influence of alcohol."

Summers, on the other hand, said Jakupaj did not choose his victims. They got in his cab, she said.

Jakpuaj is already serving a four-year sentence for an on-the-job breaking and entering conviction.

He is a Canadian citizen but was a child solider in the Kosovo War, in which he was shot.

Jakupaj came to Canada in 2007, and the defence noted that he had no criminal record until the break and enter.

He will be sentenced for the sexual assaults on April 25.