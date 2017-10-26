During a police interview last year, former St. John's taxi driver Lulzim Jakuaj switched between denial and bravado while trying to distance himself from a sexual assault he'd been accused of.

'Sixes or sevens. No ugly ones.' - Lulzim Jakupaj

"If I had to assault anybody sexually, you know where I work … there is all the hottest women at Martini Bar and I never got charged and no assaults down there," he told Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Colin McNeil.

Jakupaj brags at times through the interview, telling McNeil he only goes after women who are "sixes or sevens. No ugly ones. Most of my women are smoking hot. I don't go for … I don't need to, man."

The interview took place on May 27, 2016, and was played for the courtroom at Supreme Court in St. John's on Thursday morning. Jakupaj had been arrested at the City Wide stand on Torbay Road earlier in the day.

The arresting officer testified Jakupaj was co-operative and went willingly to RNC headquarters.

At the time, Jakupaj had been picked up by police on charges of break and enter and sexual assault. He has already been sentenced to four years on the charge of break and enter.

Jakupaj is on trial for two charges of sexual assault. The trial is expected to last seven days and will hear from several witnesses.

'Yes b'y'

McNeil, who was the head of a team investigating a rash of incidents involving cab drivers, is seen showing Jakupaj surveillance video.

In the video, a City Wide Taxi pulls up to Irving in Paradise around 2 a.m. on March 31, 2016. The driver gets out of the car and goes inside.

Lulzim — or Leon — Jakupaj, 33, takes a drink of water at Supreme Court in St. John's Wednesday, at the start of his trial for two counts of sexual assault. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"It looks like me," Jakupaj tells McNeil, at times laughing in between questioning. "Yeah, that's me. You can see it."

A 24-year-old woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, testified Wednesday Jakupaj picked her up on Water Street.

She said the taxi stopped at Irving on Topsail Road, where Jakupaj went inside and withdrew money for her using her MasterCard.

'I'm going to be clean and walk away.' - Lulzim Jakupaj

He then pulled in her driveway in Paradise, grabbed her by the neck, and stuck his tongue in her mouth, she said.

When McNeil presented Jakupaj with her story at RNC headquarters, two months after the alleged assault, he denied it.

"Yes b'y," Jakupaj said.

Asked if he knew the woman, Jakupaj said, "Not a clue. I don't know but why didn't you guys (police) come right away to talk about it?"

Jakupaj has a reputation: RNC

Jakupaj continues to insist he's innocent, adding that the whole interview was a "waste of time."

"I'm going to be clean and walk away," he said.

The first woman to testify at Lulzim Jakupaj's sexual assault trial said she got in an orange City Wide Taxi on Water Street in the early morning of March 31, 2016. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Jakupaj said he would never do anything to jeopardize his career as a taxi driver.

Eventually McNeil tells Jakupaj he's done his homework on him, and that he has a clear reputation within the RNC.

Other women had told members of the RNC that Jakupaj was intimdating and sexually aggressive, McNeil tells him.

"You may think you're savvy with women but sometimes you need to look in the mirror and take it down a notch."

Jakupaj was later placed on conditions not to drive a cab.

It was revealed in court on Thursday afternoon that a second woman came forward to police on May 30 alleging she had been assaulted.

A witness testified his cab driver walked into his brother's Mount Pearl house, with several people inside, on March 21.

That's where the alleged sexual assault occurred.