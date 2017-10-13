A special sitting of the House of Assembly will happen on Monday so MHAs can craft new rules for special ballots.

Government house leader Andrew Parsons said the new rules will be unveiled then but there will be new provisions to allow people to vote by special ballot.

In September, the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court struck down the existing rules that allowed people to cast a ballot weeks before the start of the campaign, and before candidates were in place. Julie Mitchell, the NDP candidate in Burin-Placentia West launched the legal challenge after she lost in the 2011 provincial election.

Parsons can't reveal details about what's in the bill before MHAs see it on Monday.

"I reached out to people, you know, in this field, people that would have been involved in the case itself," said Parsons in an interview with CBC News Thursday.

"They were put together basically in consultation, there's a lot of legal input on this obviously, there was consultation with the chief electoral officer."

Julie Mitchell, the NDP candidate in Burin-Placentia West in the October 2011 provincial election, would have won if special ballots hadn't been allowed.

Parsons said despite calls from some to scrap special ballot provisions altogether, he said that too would be unconstitutional.

Those ballots allow people in prison or hospitals to vote, even if they physically can't get to a polling station for advanced polls or on election day.

Steve Kent resignation creates urgency

Steve Kent, who started a new job with Mount Pearl city council, stepped down as the MHA for Mount Pearl North this week, creating more urgency for adopting new rules.

Originally, the House of Assembly was set to meet for the first time this fall on Nov. 6.

But government has to call a byelection within 60 days of Kent's resignation, and rules need to be adopted before then, so the House is sitting earlier to adopt the rules, and will then break again.

Steve Kent left politics for a lucrative job with the City of Mount Pearl. (CBC)

"Right now having the byelection without special ballot provisions could be deemed unconstitutional," said Parsons.

"We felt it necessary here for everybody that we'd be able to come in and deal with this legislation rather than put it off, have it delayed, and then have a byelection that would be delayed further."