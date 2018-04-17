Engine problems on Veteran, Legionnaire, but vessels still operating as normal

The Legionnaire and Veteran are experiencing simultaneous engine problems, but both vessels are continuing to serve their assigned routes, according to the Department of Transportation and Works.

The department issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying an engine on the MV Legionnaire has been removed to undergo repairs, and is expected to be returned to the vessel by the end of this week.

Technicians have also shut down an engine on the MV Veteran after it began to malfunction, and are currently doing an assessment to determine the extent of the problem.

An engine has been removed from the MV Legionnaire in order to undergo repairs. It is expected to be re-installed by the end of this week. (Damen Shipyards)

Both vessels have three engines, and can operate with just two engines when necessary.

The Veteran serves the Fogo Island-Change Island-Farewell run, while the Legionnaire is one of two vessels operating between Portugal Cove and Bell Island.

The vessels are new to the intra-provincial ferry service, and were purchased at a combined cost of some $100 million.

They were manufactured by Damen Shipyards in Romania, and have been plagued by problems since entering service.

CBC News has asked whether the cost of repairs is covered by warranty, or whether the department is footing the bill, but have yet to receive a reply.

Transportation and Works Minister Steve Crocker has also been asked to comment.