MV Legionnaire spills oil into Portugal Cove harbour

A hydraulic hose broke on the MV Legionnaire Sunday afternoon, spilling approximately 60 litres of hydraulic oil, some of it into the water.

The Department of Transportation and Works told CBC News that about half of the oil ended up in the harbour at Portugal Cove.

The other half was on the deck of the vessel.

The Legionnaire serves the Portugal Cove to Bell Island run.

Provincial government officials said Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard were called in to assist with the situation.

Transport Canada told CBC News it placed a stop-sail order on the Legionnaire and conducted an inspection.

The stop-sail order was lifted following repairs and the vessel was back in service shortly after, Transport Canada noted.

According to the province, a containment boom was used to prevent the leak from spreading.

Provincial transportation department officials said most of the oil was removed by Sunday evening. The remaining oil was removed Monday.