The St. John's Legends filled the deep end of the Aquarena pool Wenesday with 79 swimmers treading water with hopes of getting in the record book.

The club was one of 49 – the other 48 were in the United States – trying to set the Guinness World Record for most swimmers treading water at once in multiple locations.

The current record, according to the Guinness organization, is 804 people.

The lighthearted group event had some somber motivations and participants used it as a fundraising opportunity too, according to the St. John's Legends head coach, Dave Ling.

"Unfortunately our province leads the nation with our drowning rate," he said.

"So we wanted to come out here today, do our part to raise awareness of the situation, participate in a good cause, drive some awareness and raise some money."

Final tallies show that 76 swimmers in St. John's showed up for the treading water record attempt. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

According to statistics from the Lifesaving Society of Canada, the national drowning rate average is 1.4 deaths per 100,000 people. In Newfoundland and Labrador the rate is 4.2 fatalities per 100,000 people.

"We are leading in a way that we don't want to be leaders," said Christopher Mercer, who is with Lifesaving Society Newfoundland.

"It's just about bringing awareness to the fact that, in this country and around the world, drowning is a crisis. People are going into water and do not have the skills to support themselves and we are losing people in ways that we should not have to be losing people."

Ling said the official Guinness World Record forms are in the process of being sent for official verification — the teams should know in a few days if they broke the record.