Legal aid director defends staff, quality of work, after client fires public lawyer

The director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Legal Aid Commission says it saddens him that some people haven't figured out that legal aid lawyers are the same as lawyers in private practice.

In provincial court Tuesday, Adam Oldford, charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, fired his legal aid lawyer, saying, "I wanted to get a real lawyer, not one that is working for the government."

Commission director Nick Summers says there's no difference between public and private lawyers.

"Legal aid lawyers are exactly the same as private lawyers in training, in experience, and in commitment to their clients," he said.

"Our lawyers go to the same law schools that private lawyers go to. They have to go through the same process, being accepted to the bar."

Oldford's comments on legal aid came after he approached private lawyer Bob Buckingham in the hallway at court on Tuesday. Oldford said he was concerned about how legal aid was handling his case, and said Buckingham suggested he get his matter postponed and hire a different lawyer.

Accused sex offender Adam Oldford fired his legal aid lawyer Tuesday, saying he wanted 'a real lawyer.' (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Summers said legal aid is looking at Buckingham's role but wouldn't get into specifics.

"All I can say at this point is we are looking at all the possible options. We will be responding, but exactly how and when, I can't really comment on."

The perception that legal aid lawyers aren't as good as private lawyers is hard on morale, he said.

Legal aid lawyers want to help

"The fact is, we do have lots of clients who do appreciate us. But it's discouraging," he said.

"You've helped somebody. You've gone the extra mile to help them get what they need to get, and then they turn around and say something like, 'My goodness, you're almost good enough to be a real lawyer.'"

Lawyers join legal aid because they want to help, said Summers.

"The most common thing I hear is the reason they went to law school is to be able to help people. And legal aid is the best possible place to do that," he said.

"Some others come to legal aid because they know this is the place they get to do the most litigation work of any place they could possibly work."

Summers says the main reason lawyers come to work for legal aid is that they want to help people. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Summers also says it's a myth that legal aid lawyers are worked to death and so can't do a proper job on a case.

"Yes, our lawyers are busy. They are professional and sometimes that means they come in at night or weekends in order to get a case ready for trial," he said. But the commission also has workload standards and can help when a lawyer is overloaded.

Human nature

Summers says "human nature" is partly to blame for people devaluing the work legal aid lawyers do.

"People believe that if they have to pay for something it's worth more than if they don't," said Summers.

Summers says legal aid is considering how to handle lawyer Bob Buckingham's role in Oldford firing his legal aid lawyer and having his case delayed. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

"And it's also human nature to go with flavour of the month. They see on the news that somebody wins a case, and 'OK, I want him,' and so, all of a sudden, everybody wants to go with that person."

Awareness campaign

Something has to be done to change the perception of the lawyers at legal aid, said Summers, adding that the commission hopes to have an awareness campaign rolled out this year.

"Our lawyers want to be known as lawyers, not legal aid lawyers. They want to be appreciated for the work they do, and not who they work for."

Oldford's trial was postponed. He's due back in court in May when it's expected a new date will be set.