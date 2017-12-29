A Lawtons drug store in Paradise was extensively damaged some time overnight, and police have confirmed it was a break-in.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called around 5:40 a.m., and confirmed that a backhoe tractor was stolen from the property and used to damage and gain entry to the building and then remove an ATM.

An ATM cash machine was stolen from this Lawtons store sometime before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

Police said the stolen tractor was located nearby on Shelby Street later in the morning. No arrests have yet been made but police are reviewing security footage as part of the investigation.

A press release from the RNC on Friday afternoon says they haven't identified the people responsible yet, and are asking anyone who may have been driving in the area between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and has a dashcam recorder to contact them. The constabulary's criminal investigation division is investigating the break-in.

One of the front windows was ripped out of the building, while insulation, window frames and store products littered the parking lot.

The full extent of damages is not clear, and the store is closed while cleanup is underway.

A backhoe being used to clear debris from the front of the Lawtons in Paradise. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)