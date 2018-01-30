A homeowner in Gander says his family was intimidated by law enforcement officers, brought in by the town, during a dispute over construction of a cul-de-sac in 2016.

According to a lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Gander law enforcement officers twice threatened to arrest and prosecute Brad Melendy in August 2016 unless he moved vehicles and made way for road crews to set up on his parents' property.

The lawsuit, filed by Melendy's parents, Arthur and Bernice Melendy, also says local enforcement officers went to the property multiple times in 2017 to serve small-claims paperwork, alleging $1,800 in costs for interfering with the road work.

In a pre-trial document, a lawyer for the family called the action "trespassing" and "acts of aggression and intimidation."

'Highhanded' behaviour

The dispute centres on a plan by Gander's town council to turn the street where the Melendys live, Peterson Drive, into a cul-de-sac. The Melendys' property borders the new cul-de-sac.

The change was recommended in a 2014 traffic study commissioned by town council. It was an effort to reduce traffic flow at an intersection at one end of the street.

According to the lawsuit filed by the Melendy family, they had preliminary conversations with the town's engineering director in the spring and summer of 2016, but no scope of work or schedule for the changes were presented.

The design of the cul-de-sac overlaid over the existing Peterson Drive in Gander. The Melendy family property borders the cul-de-sac, and the town wants to park construction equipment there. (geonl.net)

The claim says that town employees showed up without notice at the Melendy family home on Aug. 12, 2016, and demanded the family immediately move vehicles parked on their property — in order to allow the town's equipment and employees onto the Melendy property to set up and do the work.

When Brad Melendy refused, the claim says town employees contacted local law enforcement, which threatened him with arrest and criminal charges.

The Melendy lawsuit says the situation repeated Aug. 18, 2016, when town employees again demanded vehicles be moved and again threatened Brad Melendy with arrest.

The statement says the town "trespassed against the … property and co-opted local law enforcement to act in a high-handed manner as against the plaintiff's son."

Lawsuit ongoing

It's unclear from the court documents whether RCMP officers or Gander municipal enforcement officers were part of the dispute. However, a document filed by the town defended its right to hire and use municipal enforcement, suggesting that municipal bylaw officers were used.

Neither side is commenting on the legal dispute, and the Town of Gander has yet to file its formal defence.

The Melendy family said in a court document that the Municipalities Act requires reasonable notice, which the town did not provide.

The case is headed for the province's Supreme Court.