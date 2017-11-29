Most of us don't like the mess of sand and salt on our lawns after all winter but, in one western Newfoundland town, people have come up with a way to make the cleanup easier.

Some people in Massey Drive have started covering their lawns with tarpaulins in the fall to catch all the dirt and grime.

That's led to a notice from the town to try to prevent damage to its snowclearing equipment.

Town manager Rodger Hunt says a snowblower had to be replaced a few years back after it was damaged by a concrete block used to keep a tarp in place.

Rodger Hunt is the town manager in Massey Drive, in western Newfoundland. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

"We actually had an issue with a piece of cinder block getting caught up in the loader-mount snowblower and caused some fairly significant damage," Hunt told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

"We ended up having to replace the blower, to the tune of $116,000."

Hunt says that piece of equipment dated back to the 1970s and replacement parts were unavailable.

Now that they have a new snowblower, he said they don't want the same thing to happen again.

Uphill climb

Massey Drive is located on a hillside near Corner Brook, and the town has steep hills and grades.

"We do put down a significant amount of salt and sand. Every time the snowplow goes up the road, it's pushing that back," said Hunt.

"We understand that people don't necessarily want to rake all that up in the spring."

It's been a few years now since some residents started putting down tarps.

Tarps have become more common in Massey Drive in recent winters as a way to keep sand and salt off lawns. (Submitted)

Hunt said that's OK as long they leave room for snow clearing by making sure tarps don't go past their property boundary.

"We ask them to keep them back about eight feet for us. Then we know we have sufficient space to operate the blower, without having to worry about picking up cinder blocks."

Hunt said even a tarp itself could be a nuisance if it got caught up around the augers in the blower.

Massey Drive had to buy a snowblower to replace its old one, which was damaged by a cinderblock left to hold down a tarp on a lawn. (Submitted)

"When snow builds up in the winter, and the guys are out on the blower, snowbanks are built up, you can't really see where you're going. It's easy to wander in a little too far. We look for eight feet from the curb and we know we're OK."

He said the town has been keeping an eye out this fall and, where necessary, has issued reminders to residents to move back their tarps.

Not convinced it works

So, is the grass really greener for Massey Drive residents who use tarps?

Hunt said he's not sure those lawns turn green faster in the spring.

"Opinions are mixed on that. Some people say it does, some people say it doesn't," said Hunt.

"The one thing that it does work for is keep the salt and sand off your lawn, so cleanup is easier and faster in the spring."