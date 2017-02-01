Elections Newfoundland and Labrador says it won't prosecute seven candidates from the provincial election who broke the rules by filing financial disclosures months after they were due.

Candidates from all three parties were late in filing their financial disclosures from the election, which was held Nov. 30, 2015.

The NDP didn't file its party financial report until the end of August, more than four months late.

By law, candidates had to submit the details on who donated to their campaign and what they spent by April 1.

By missing the deadline, all seven candidates won't get their $200 nomination fees returned.

The NDP was given repeated extensions by Elections Newfoundland and Labrador and won't face any penalties.

Elections NL could also go after them for big fines, but isn't going to.

"You have to take them to court, and you know any time that you bring in something, that you have to take someone to court, then you're going to take even longer in this process," said Bruce Chaulk, the chief electoral officer.

"They've suffered some financial hardship at this point because they didn't get their subsidy, they didn't get their nomination fee back. That can add up significantly depending on the campaign."

Liberal Randy Edmunds was the only successful candidate to miss the filing deadline. On top of losing the nomination fee, the Torngat Mountains MHA also didn't get reimbursed $534.66 in campaign expenses.

Greg Osmond and Ronald Jesseau from the PCs, Mark Gruchy, Michael Goosney and Mildred Skinner from the NDP also missed the deadline, along with independent candidate Ed Cole.

'Simply forgot to do it'

Edmunds blamed the delay on his auditor.

"He simply forgot to do it," Edmunds told CBC in an email.

He said the financial report was submitted after Edmunds called and inquired about its status.

His filing was 139 days late.

He wasn't the worst though. Osmond, who ran in St. George's - Humber, was more than seven months late. He filed his financial report almost a year after the election.

It cost him $1,466.06 that he could have received back to cover part of his election expenses.

Thousands in fines not levied

What candidates forfeited is much smaller than the fines their financial agents could have faced if Elections Newfoundland and Labrador had prosecuted them.

The law says agents can be fined $50 for each day the filing is late.

For Osmond's agent, that would amount to an $11,500 fine.

Edmund's financial officer could have been fined almost $7,000.

Chaulk said the people who take on the job of candidates' agents are volunteers, which is one of the reasons the filings come in late.

He said the delays in filing documents hold up the disclosure of financial information for everyone.

The late returns is one reason Elections Newfoundland and Labrador still hasn't publicly posted donation and expense information from the 2015 election.

Delayed returns

Here are the seven candidates in the 2015 election whose agents were late filing financial records, and what they might have had to pay in fines if Elections Newfoundland and Labrador had decided to proceed with charges.