All Friday, shoppers were rushing to tick off the final boxes on their Christmas lists.

The streets of downtown St. John's were alive, as the hours ticked down towards Christmas Day.

Hayden Yetman scurried around downtown with his grandmother to find a gift for his little brother Brady.

"We are getting some candy for people in my family!" he exclaimed. "And it's for Christmas!"

He, on the other hand, was hoping Santa would bring him a Nintendo 3DS, and a few games.

Sharron Callahan did some shopping inside the Downhome store in St. John's on Friday. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Sharron Callahan got a few gifts for her "grand-puppy," who is getting a Newfoundland-themed dog collar.

"Some very definite Newfoundland products," she says. "Last minute items that I need to get in order to be ready for Christmas."

Gerrard Fitzpatrick says he's putting the finishing touches on his list, buying gifts for his girlfriend, son and mother.

Giving, not receiving

Despite the commotion, one St. John's resident was combining his last-minute shopping with some last-minute giving.

Ian Power hit the streets downtown, he says, to give out sweaters to those in need.

Power says it's been a tradition of his for the past 30 years — packing up some of his old sweaters and gifting them to people who are cold.

"That's how I get in the Christmas spirit, by giving to others."

Ian Power said he was going to be spending part of Friday handing out sweaters to those in need. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

He says over the past three decades, he's seen the need in St. John's grow substantially — from just a couple of familiar faces, to dozens.

He says the reaction he gets is usually shock and tears.

"Usually a hug or a handshake saying thank you for thinking of me, or 'Nobody thinks about me, they all pass by.'"