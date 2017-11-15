Larry Wellman, the man who intervened during an armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters Hotel, died of blood loss caused by a single gunshot wound to the groin, a court heard Wednesday.

Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador, testified to the manner and cause of Wellman's death, at Supreme Court in St. John's.

Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Wellman, 63, on Oct. 3, 2015.

Avis testified that a single gunshot killed Wellman, but he had also suffered an injury similar to an exit wound on his lower abdomen.

The shot struck Wellman's femoral artery, which resulted in extreme loss of blood, Avis said.

Brandon Phillips, 29, is pictured here in Supreme Court in St. John's Nov. 14. He is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Larry Wellman at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

A toxicology report showed Wellman had a blood-alcohol level of 62 milligrams, which is under the legal limit.

Avis said his blood-alcohol level would be consistent with having a "couple of beers."

Required multiple blood transfusions

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Jeff Brace focused on the number of blood transfusions that Wellman needed as doctors and nurses fought to save his life.

"At the time that blood has been taken (for samples) from Mr. Wellman we know at the very least he's had five litres of blood from somebody else," Brace said.

Avis said he didn't see it being an issue with DNA analysis, as he also provided police a sample of Wellman's hair.

Brace questioned the reliability of the blood used for the toxicology, if multiple transfusions had occurred.

Avis's testimony closed out Day 7 of Phillips's trial. Forensic identification officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are expected on the stand Thursday.

During the first days of the trial, the jury was shown security footage from the bar during the robbery, heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed, listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments, and heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters.

