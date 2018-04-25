Fire destroys partially built home in St. John's

A home under construction on Larkhall Street, in St. John's was demolished by fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Several emergency calls came in minutes before 2 a.m. and firefighters from three stations arrived on scene to find a building fully engulfed in flames.

The heat also melted the siding on a nearby home.

"As soon as our trucks responded from central (station), when we got to Freshwater Road it was quite easy to see," said Platoon Chief Rick DeHann.

This neighbouring home on Wicklow Street had its siding scorched and melted from the fire on Larkhall Street. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

"It was burning quite intense, however given that it was an open structure, it was easy for us to hit it with lots of water and [we] knocked it down quickly."

It was a busy 24 hours for the St. John's Regional Fire Department, responding to a fire in the ceiling of Carnell's Funeral Home on Freshwater Road, as well as six brush fires throughout the day.