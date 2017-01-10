A Lark Harbour woman whose property was damaged in a windstorm in December says she's now afraid to stay in her own home when the forecast is bad.

Linda Humber was home alone on Dec. 30 when the community was hit by hurricane-force winds.

"It was unreal. It was terrifying," she told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show on Tuesday.

Humber said she knew there would be trouble when she heard the forecast of a southeast wind.

'I lost my chimney cap. I could hear it coming off. I could hear the roar of the wind.'

- Linda Humber

At times she said the "squalls" gusted to 170 kilometres an hour. The sky was "black, very scary" and there were big spouts of water.

"At one point in the morning, there was waves coming in what we call the harbour, about 20 feet high," Humber said.

"As the tide got higher and higher and higher, the wind got worse."

People in Lark Harbour say the breakwater needs to be two or three feet higher to keep water from flowing in over town streets. (Marlaine Childs)

The storm leveled a nearby home. Fortunately, the two people inside were lucky enough to escape without injuries.

Humber said her own house is still standing, but has some damage.

"I lost my chimney cap. I could hear it coming off. I could hear the roar of the wind. I didn't know what was going to happen next," she said.

Humber had saltwater in her backyard. Her sister had water in the basement. When the winds hadn't died down by 2:30, a nephew came to their rescue.

"When it did stop, I didn't know what I was coming home to."

Humber said the town needs better protection against the wind and high waves. She said the breakwater needs to be two or three feet higher, and there is talk of adding a jetty to the town wharf.

In the meantime, she won't be staying in her house during the next storm.

"I will be staying somewhere else, I won't be staying in this house, because it is too terrifying."