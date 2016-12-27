A husband and wife are dead, an alleged impaired driver is in police custody, and a community is in mourning following a shocking incident on a quiet street in Lark Harbour, N.L., during the early hours of Boxing Day.

A well-known couple from the community in their 50s were walking home from a family Christmas celebration on Little Port Road when they were struck and killed by a vehicle not long after midnight on Dec. 26.

The deaths have sent shockwaves throughout the community of roughly 500 people.

A 45-year-old resident of Fort McMurray, Alta., who was home in Lark Harbour visiting family is behind bars, charged with impaired driving causing death.

Police have also confirmed the accused has deep family connections with the couple, and CBC News has learned he is the brother-in-law of the woman who died.

First-responders a top priority

Grief counsellors from Western Health and the Salvation Army are in the community, with Mayor Jamie Park describing it as as "worst-case scenario."

Park said the well-being of first responders, including the volunteer fire department, is a top priority.

"We're trying to do all we can," he said.

The neighbouring communities of Lark Harbour and York Harbour have a joint fire department, and some of those responding to the scene were relatives or friends of the couple.

Park says the man and woman were lifelong residents of Lark Harbour, and have an adult son and a "large circle of family and friends."

"We're just devastated," Park said.

Little Port Road is a typical residential street with dozens of homes.

Lark Harbour is located in the Bay of Islands, about 50 kilometres west of Corner Brook, on the western coast of Newfoundland.