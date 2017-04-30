Traffic continues to be diverted on the Trans-Canada Highway near Steady Brook, after large chunks of ice and rocks fell onto the roadway Saturday night.

RCMP Cpl. Deon Rumbolt told CBC News that the eastbound lane remains blocked and closed because of the landslide.

Rumbolt said traffic has been getting through, however motorists should expect delays.

Department of Transportation and Works personnel are at the scene, and have been directing traffic into the westbound lane since approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A source to CBC said some motorists were stuck in their vehicles for up to six hours Saturday night.

No injuries have been reported.

It's not known when the eastbound lane will re-open.